Ards and North Down restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Solid Rock Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 69a Main Road, Cloughey was given the score after assessment on October 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 284 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 213 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.