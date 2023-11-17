Ards and North Down restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
COTTAGE KITCHEN, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 39 Main Street, Groomsport, Groomsport, Down was given the score after assessment on October 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 284 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 212 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.