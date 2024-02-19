Register
Ards and North Down restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 19th Feb 2024, 10:07 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Eagles Nest on the Hills, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 233 Scrabo Road, Scrabo, Newtownards, Down was given the score after assessment on January 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Ards and North Down's 271 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 198 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.