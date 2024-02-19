Ards and North Down restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Eagles Nest on the Hills, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 233 Scrabo Road, Scrabo, Newtownards, Down was given the score after assessment on January 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 271 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 198 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.