Ards and North Down road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Ards and North Down's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
Monday, 4th April 2022, 3:09 pm

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

M56, from 9pm January 4 2022 to 6am December 29 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M56 eastbound and westbound, junction 11 - 12 lane closures slip road and carriageway closures due to Bridge works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.