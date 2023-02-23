Ards and North Down takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
PICCOLA, a takeaway at 3 High Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down was given the score after assessment on January 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 108 takeaways with ratings, 58 (54%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.