Ards and North Down takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
Absolute Pizza, a takeaway at Kircubbin, Newtownards was given the score after assessment on May 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 108 takeaways with ratings, 58 (54%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.