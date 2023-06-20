Register
Ards and North Down takeaway given new food hygiene rating

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Ards and North Down takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Absolute Pizza, a takeaway at Kircubbin, Newtownards was given the score after assessment on May 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Ards and North Down's 108 takeaways with ratings, 58 (54%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.