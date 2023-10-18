Register
Ards and North Down takeaway given new food hygiene rating

An Ards and North Down takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Panda House, a takeaway at 60 Abbey Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down was given the score after assessment on September 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Ards and North Down's 110 takeaways with ratings, 60 (55%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.