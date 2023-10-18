Ards and North Down takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Panda House, a takeaway at 60 Abbey Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down was given the score after assessment on September 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 110 takeaways with ratings, 60 (55%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.