Ards and North Down takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
7 hours ago
Panda House, a takeaway at 60 Abbey Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down was given the score after assessment on November 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 113 takeaways with ratings, 60 (53%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.