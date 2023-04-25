Ards and North Down takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:37 BST
Thai Cuisine, a takeaway at 49a Castle Street, Town Parks, Comber, Down was given the score after assessment on March 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 110 takeaways with ratings, 60 (55%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.