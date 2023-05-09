Ards and North Down takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 9th May 2023, 11:26 BST
In The Name Of Cod Ltd, a takeaway at BT20 was given the score after assessment on March 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 110 takeaways with ratings, 60 (55%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.