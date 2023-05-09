Register
Ards and North Down takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

An Ards and North Down takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 9th May 2023, 11:26 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Ards and North Down takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

In The Name Of Cod Ltd, a takeaway at BT20 was given the score after assessment on March 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Ards and North Down's 110 takeaways with ratings, 60 (55%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.