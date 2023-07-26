Ards and North Down takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:35 BST
Bilal's, a takeaway at Unit 2 104 Rathgael Road, Bangor was given the score after assessment on June 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 109 takeaways with ratings, 59 (54%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.