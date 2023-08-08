Ards and North Down takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
PEKING GARDEN CHINESE TAKEAWAY, a takeaway at 5 Green Road, Conlig, Newtownards, Down was given the score after assessment on July 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 109 takeaways with ratings, 59 (54%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.