Ards and North Down takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Castle Pizza's, a takeaway at Castle Street Portaferry, Newtownards was given the score after assessment on October 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 111 takeaways with ratings, 60 (54%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.