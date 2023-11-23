Ards and North Down takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Jacob's Chippy, a takeaway at 53 Shackleton Walk, Scrabo, Newtownards, Down was given the score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 112 takeaways with ratings, 60 (54%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.