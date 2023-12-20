Cost of Christmas dinner rises nearly three times as fast as Ards and North Down wages
The cost of a Christmas dinner has risen nearly three times as fast as monthly wages in Ards and North Down over the past two years, analysis suggests.
The Trades Union Congress said a plan must be made to jumpstart the economy as working people struggle to cover costs this Christmas.
Using Office for National Statistics figures on inflation, the Stop the Squeeze coalition estimated the cost of a traditional Christmas dinner has risen 30% over the past two years.
Meanwhile, recent ONS data on wages shows the median monthly income for people in Ards and North Down has risen 10% from £1,882 in November 2021 to £2,075 last month.
It means the Christmas dinner bill has grown 2.9 times faster than wages in the area.