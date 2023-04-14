Food hygiene ratings given to 20 Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: THE BAY TREE at 118 High Street, Holywood, Holywood, Down; rated on March 28

• Rated 5: MAUDS ICE CREAM,COFFEE SHOP&SANDWICH BAR at 44a High Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: HOLYWOOD SPORTS SOCIAL & REC CLUB at 13 Sullivan Place, Holywood, Holywood, Down; rated on March 24

• Rated 5: TUK TUK COFFEE HOUSE & BISTRO at 6a William Street, Corporation South, Newtownards, Down; rated on March 24

• Rated 5: SALTHOUSE RESTAURANT at 38 Shore Road, Tullyboard, Portaferry, Down; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: THE GROOMSPORT INN at 26 Main Street, Groomsport, Groomsport, Down; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Comber Book Café at Comber, Newtownards; rated on March 20

• Rated 5: HAPPY TOWN LTD at 41 Portaferry Road, Commons, Newtownards, Down; rated on March 20

• Rated 5: THE HAPPY COFFEE BEAN at 2c-2d King Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: The Nutmeg at 62a High Street, Holywood, Holywood, Down; rated on March 7

• Rated 4: Eighty One at 81 High Street, Holywood, Holywood, Down; rated on February 9

• Rated 3: WILDFOWLER INN at 1 Main Street, Grey Abbey, Greyabbey, Down; rated on March 9

• Rated 2: THE RAJ at 46b Mill Street, Town Parks, Comber, Down; rated on March 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Loft Bar at 34 Regent Street, Corporation South, Newtownards, Down; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: MEADOWBANK SOCIAL & RECREATION CLUB at 37-38 Parade, Town Parks Of Donaghadee (Main Portion), Donaghadee, Down; rated on March 9

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Smoothie Factory at Bloomfield Shopping Centre South Circular Road, Bangor; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: Heidi's Bake House - Bake Shack at 27 South Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down; rated on March 24

• Rated 5: Frying Squad Clandeboye Road at 173a Clandeboye Road, Ballyvarnet, Bangor, Down; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: Del Piero's URBAN Bangor at 12a Balloo Avenue, Balloo, Bangor, Down; rated on March 9