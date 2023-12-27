Food hygiene ratings given to five Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: SODEXO LTD (PRITCHITT FOODS) at 46 Belfast Road, Milecross, Newtownards, Down; rated on December 15

• Rated 5: Coan at 1 Main Street, Kircubbin; rated on December 14

• Rated 5: THE CULTRA INN at 1 Cultra Station Road, Ballycultra, Holywood, Down; rated on December 11

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 4: BEBE ADRIANOS MEXICANOS at 9-11 High Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on November 21