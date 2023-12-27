Food hygiene ratings given to five Ards and North Down establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: SODEXO LTD (PRITCHITT FOODS) at 46 Belfast Road, Milecross, Newtownards, Down; rated on December 15
• Rated 5: Coan at 1 Main Street, Kircubbin; rated on December 14
• Rated 5: THE CULTRA INN at 1 Cultra Station Road, Ballycultra, Holywood, Down; rated on December 11
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: BEBE ADRIANOS MEXICANOS at 9-11 High Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on November 21
• Rated 2: Bangor Bites at 76 High Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on November 21