Food hygiene ratings given to four Ards and North Down establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 4: COFFEE CURE AT THE MUSEUM at Castle Park Avenue, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on January 9

• Rated 4: THE GOOSE at 5a High Street, Town Parks, Comber, Down; rated on January 9

• Rated 3: Alchemy at 12 Main Street, Grey Abbey, Greyabbey, Down; rated on January 9

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: