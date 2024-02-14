Food hygiene ratings given to four Ards and North Down establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: COFFEE CURE AT THE MUSEUM at Castle Park Avenue, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on January 9
• Rated 4: THE GOOSE at 5a High Street, Town Parks, Comber, Down; rated on January 9
• Rated 3: Alchemy at 12 Main Street, Grey Abbey, Greyabbey, Down; rated on January 9
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Spice Island at 8 High Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on January 9