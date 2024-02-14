Register
Food hygiene ratings given to four Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Feb 2024, 09:49 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: COFFEE CURE AT THE MUSEUM at Castle Park Avenue, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on January 9

    • Rated 4: THE GOOSE at 5a High Street, Town Parks, Comber, Down; rated on January 9

    • Rated 3: Alchemy at 12 Main Street, Grey Abbey, Greyabbey, Down; rated on January 9

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: Spice Island at 8 High Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on January 9