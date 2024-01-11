Food hygiene ratings given to four Ards and North Down restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: THRIVING LIFE CHURCH / COFFEE HOUSE at 18c Crawfordsburn Road, Corporation South, Newtownards, Down; rated on January 5

• Rated 5: HILLMOUNT BANGOR LTD at 116 Belfast Road, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on January 4

• Rated 5: LITTLE WING PIZZERIA at 74 High Street, Holywood, Holywood, Down; rated on January 4

• Rated 4: Ichiban Sushi Teppanyaki at 25a High Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down; rated on December 6