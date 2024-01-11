Food hygiene ratings given to four Ards and North Down restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: THRIVING LIFE CHURCH / COFFEE HOUSE at 18c Crawfordsburn Road, Corporation South, Newtownards, Down; rated on January 5
• Rated 5: HILLMOUNT BANGOR LTD at 116 Belfast Road, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on January 4
• Rated 5: LITTLE WING PIZZERIA at 74 High Street, Holywood, Holywood, Down; rated on January 4
• Rated 4: Ichiban Sushi Teppanyaki at 25a High Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down; rated on December 6
It means that of Ards and North Down's 272 similar establishments with ratings, 202 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.