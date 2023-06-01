Register
Food hygiene ratings given to six Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:22 BST

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Tim Hortons at 2 Castlebawn Drive, Corporation South, Newtownards, Down; rated on May 17

    • Rated 5: Villa Oregano at 62-64 Abbey Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on May 17

    • Rated 5: Starbucks Drive Thru Pod at South Circular Road, Bangor; rated on May 10

    • Rated 5: Cousins Catering at Comber, Newtownards; rated on May 4

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 26 Ashbury Avenue, Bangor; rated on May 17

    • Rated 4: Aroma at 23 Main Street, Ballywalter, Ballywalter, Down; rated on January 24