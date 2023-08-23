Food hygiene ratings given to six Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Comber Youth for Christ at 49 Bridge Street, Town Parks, Comber, Down; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: TIM HORTONS CAFE AND BAKE at Bloomfield Retail Park South Circular Road, Bangor; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: LITTLE WING at 37-39 Main Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on August 2

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: ROYAL NORTH OF IRELAND YACHT CLUB at 7 Seafront Road, Ballycultra, Holywood, Down; rated on August 7

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: THE PITSTOP TAKEAWAY at 39a Balloo Road, Balloo, Bangor, Down; rated on August 8