Register
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Food hygiene ratings given to six Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:34 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Comber Youth for Christ at 49 Bridge Street, Town Parks, Comber, Down; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: TIM HORTONS CAFE AND BAKE at Bloomfield Retail Park South Circular Road, Bangor; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: LITTLE WING at 37-39 Main Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on August 2

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: ROYAL NORTH OF IRELAND YACHT CLUB at 7 Seafront Road, Ballycultra, Holywood, Down; rated on August 7

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: THE PITSTOP TAKEAWAY at 39a Balloo Road, Balloo, Bangor, Down; rated on August 8

• Rated 4: TERRACOTTA at 89 Mill Street, Corporation South, Newtownards, Down; rated on July 18