Food hygiene ratings given to two Ards and North Down establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
THE GOAT'S TOE, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Bingham Mall, Corporation, Bangor, Down was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 8.
And Spice Island, a takeaway at 8 High Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down was given a score of one on August 8.