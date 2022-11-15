Food hygiene ratings given to two Ards and North Down restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

CAFE ARDMORE AND GUESTHOUSE, at 35 Main Street, Ballywalter, Ballywalter, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 10.

And NEKO ASIAN STREET FOOD, at 6 Market Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down was given a score of three on October 10.