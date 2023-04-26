Food hygiene ratings given to two Ards and North Down restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

JARRAH, at 12 Frances Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 21.

And The Bull & Claw, at 18 Frances Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down was also given a score of three on March 21.