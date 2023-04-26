Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Ards and North Down restaurants

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

JARRAH, at 12 Frances Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 21.

And The Bull & Claw, at 18 Frances Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down was also given a score of three on March 21.

It means that of Ards and North Down's 285 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 210 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.