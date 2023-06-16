Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Ards and North Down restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Cafe Therese, at Castle Yard Castle Street, Portaferry was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 11.

And Papa's Family Dining, at 96-98 Frances Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down was given a score of one on May 11.

It means that of Ards and North Down's 292 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 219 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.