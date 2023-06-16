Food hygiene ratings given to two Ards and North Down restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Cafe Therese, at Castle Yard Castle Street, Portaferry was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 11.

And Papa's Family Dining, at 96-98 Frances Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down was given a score of one on May 11.