Food hygiene ratings given to two Ards and North Down restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:07 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Bay of bengal, at 12 New Street, Town Parks Of Donaghadee (Main Portion), Donaghadee, Down was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 13.

And PASSAGE TO INDIA, at 7 High Street, Town Parks Of Donaghadee (Main Portion), Donaghadee, Down was also given a score of three on June 13.

It means that of Ards and North Down's 289 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 216 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.