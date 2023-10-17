Food hygiene ratings given to two Ards and North Down restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

TOM'S DINING ROOM, at 7 Hamilton Road, Corporation, Bangor, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 11.

And Herd, at 3 Bridge Street Link, Town Parks, Comber, Down was given a score of three on September 11.