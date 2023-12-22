Food hygiene ratings given to two Ards and North Down restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
FIDDLERS GREEN, at 10 Church Street, Ballyphilip, Portaferry, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 16.
And KIRKISTOWN CASTLE GOLF CLUB, at 142-144 Main Road, Kirkistown, Cloghy, Down was also given a score of four on November 16.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 278 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 207 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.