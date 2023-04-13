Food hygiene ratings given to two Ards and North Down takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Absolute Pizza, at 79 Main Street, Kircubbin, Kircubbin, Down was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 8.

And THE DIAMOND, at 59 Mill Street, Corporation South, Newtownards, Down was also given a score of three on March 8.