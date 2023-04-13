Food hygiene ratings given to two Ards and North Down takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Absolute Pizza, at 79 Main Street, Kircubbin, Kircubbin, Down was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 8.
And THE DIAMOND, at 59 Mill Street, Corporation South, Newtownards, Down was also given a score of three on March 8.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 107 takeaways with ratings, 58 (54%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.