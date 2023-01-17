Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
Advertisement
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Splitz Coffee Lounge at 22h Crawfordsburn Road, Newtownards; rated on December 14
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Exploris at Castle Street, Ballymurphy, Portaferry, Down; rated on December 8
• Rated 4: KIRKISTOWN CASTLE GOLF CLUB at 142-144 Main Road, Kirkistown, Cloghy, Down; rated on December 8
Advertisement
• Rated 4: Paul Arthurs Restaurant at 60 Main Street, Kircubbin, Kircubbin, Down; rated on November 28
• Rated 3: Edge Coffee at 98-100 High Street, Holywood, Holywood, Down; rated on November 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
Advertisement
• Rated 5: WINNING POST at 11 King Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on December 1
• Rated 5: BANGOR CIVIL DEFENCE CLUB at 27-33 Victoria Road, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on November 25
Advertisement
• Rated 5: BANGOR ENGINEERS & TRADES SOCIAL CLUB at 3-5 Gray'S Hill, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on November 25
• Rated 5: BANGOR EX-SERVICES CLUB at 47 High Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on November 24
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
Advertisement
• Rated 2: The Ruby at 63 Frances Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down; rated on December 5