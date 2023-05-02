Food hygiene ratings handed to five Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 4: The Station Diner at 42-44 Abbey Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on March 27

• Rated 4: Betsy Grays Cafe at Nash’s at 2 Cotton Road, Ballygrainey, Bangor, Down; rated on March 24

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: BANGOR RUGBY FOOTBALL AND CRICKET CLUB at 117 Bloomfield Road South, Balloo, Bangor, Down; rated on March 24

Advertisement

Advertisement

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 2: Bilal's at Unit 2 104 Rathgael Road, Bangor; rated on March 27

Advertisement

Advertisement