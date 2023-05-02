Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to five Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: The Station Diner at 42-44 Abbey Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on March 27

    • Rated 4: Betsy Grays Cafe at Nash’s at 2 Cotton Road, Ballygrainey, Bangor, Down; rated on March 24

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 4: BANGOR RUGBY FOOTBALL AND CRICKET CLUB at 117 Bloomfield Road South, Balloo, Bangor, Down; rated on March 24

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 2: Bilal's at Unit 2 104 Rathgael Road, Bangor; rated on March 27

    • Rated 2: New Taste of Italy/Fone a Kebab at 84a Belfast Road, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on March 27