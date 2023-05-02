Food hygiene ratings handed to five Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: The Station Diner at 42-44 Abbey Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on March 27
• Rated 4: Betsy Grays Cafe at Nash’s at 2 Cotton Road, Ballygrainey, Bangor, Down; rated on March 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: BANGOR RUGBY FOOTBALL AND CRICKET CLUB at 117 Bloomfield Road South, Balloo, Bangor, Down; rated on March 24
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 2: Bilal's at Unit 2 104 Rathgael Road, Bangor; rated on March 27
• Rated 2: New Taste of Italy/Fone a Kebab at 84a Belfast Road, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on March 27