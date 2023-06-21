Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: POACHERS POCKET at 181 Killinchy Road, Lisbarnet, Comber, Down; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: THE GUILLEMOT at 2 Seacliff Road, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: The Guillemot Deli at 6 Seacliff Road, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on May 31

Takeaways

And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: SUSHI KING at 68 Abbey Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: Janeys Fish And Chips at 28 Main Street, Kircubbin, Kircubbin, Down; rated on June 2

• Rated 5: Js Plaice at 43 South Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down; rated on May 31