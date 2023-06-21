Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:55 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: POACHERS POCKET at 181 Killinchy Road, Lisbarnet, Comber, Down; rated on June 6

    • Rated 5: THE GUILLEMOT at 2 Seacliff Road, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on May 31

    • Rated 5: The Guillemot Deli at 6 Seacliff Road, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on May 31

    Takeaways

    And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: SUSHI KING at 68 Abbey Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on June 6

    • Rated 5: Janeys Fish And Chips at 28 Main Street, Kircubbin, Kircubbin, Down; rated on June 2

    • Rated 5: Js Plaice at 43 South Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down; rated on May 31

    • Rated 4: BAWON CHINESE TAKEAWAY at 88 Groomsport Road, Bangor; rated on May 16