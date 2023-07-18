Food hygiene ratings handed to six Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: PICKIE BOWLING CLUB at 82 Broadway, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on July 6
• Rated 5: BALLYHOLME YACHT CLUB at 13 Seacliff Road, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on June 27
Takeaways
And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: HERRONS COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN at 45 Bridge Street, Town Parks, Comber, Down; rated on July 5
• Rated 5: Del Piero's Drive Thu at 22 Circular Road, Newtownards; rated on July 3
• Rated 5: COLIN'S HOT FOODS at 1 Church Street, Ballyvarnet, Bangor, Down; rated on June 20
• Rated 1: Cafe Cod / New Cod on the Block at 3 Bridge Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on June 12