Food hygiene ratings handed to six Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: PICKIE BOWLING CLUB at 82 Broadway, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: BALLYHOLME YACHT CLUB at 13 Seacliff Road, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on June 27

Takeaways

And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: HERRONS COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN at 45 Bridge Street, Town Parks, Comber, Down; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: Del Piero's Drive Thu at 22 Circular Road, Newtownards; rated on July 3

• Rated 5: COLIN'S HOT FOODS at 1 Church Street, Ballyvarnet, Bangor, Down; rated on June 20