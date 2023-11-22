Food hygiene ratings handed to three Ards and North Down restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: PEPPERCORN BISTRO at 6-8 Castle Street, Town Parks, Comber, Down; rated on October 17

• Rated 4: PLANET BINGO at 23 Regent Street, Corporation South, Newtownards, Down; rated on October 17

• Rated 4: THE CULTRA INN at 1 Cultra Station Road, Ballycultra, Holywood, Down; rated on October 17