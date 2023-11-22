Food hygiene ratings handed to three Ards and North Down restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: PEPPERCORN BISTRO at 6-8 Castle Street, Town Parks, Comber, Down; rated on October 17
• Rated 4: PLANET BINGO at 23 Regent Street, Corporation South, Newtownards, Down; rated on October 17
• Rated 4: THE CULTRA INN at 1 Cultra Station Road, Ballycultra, Holywood, Down; rated on October 17
It means that of Ards and North Down's 284 similar establishments with ratings, 210 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.