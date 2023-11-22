Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Ards and North Down restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: PEPPERCORN BISTRO at 6-8 Castle Street, Town Parks, Comber, Down; rated on October 17

    • Rated 4: PLANET BINGO at 23 Regent Street, Corporation South, Newtownards, Down; rated on October 17

    • Rated 4: THE CULTRA INN at 1 Cultra Station Road, Ballycultra, Holywood, Down; rated on October 17

    It means that of Ards and North Down's 284 similar establishments with ratings, 210 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.