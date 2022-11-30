Food hygiene ratings handed to two Ards and North Down establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
5 hours ago
Olive Tree Bake Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lower Balloo Road, Bangor was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 25.
And TIM'S TRADITIONAL FISH AND CHIP SHOP, a takeaway at 3 Old Cross Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down was also given a score of four on October 25.