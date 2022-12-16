Food hygiene ratings handed to two Ards and North Down establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
FIRST AND LAST, a pub, bar or nightclub at 42-44 Bridge Street, Town Parks, Comber, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 10.
And TASTY WOK, a takeaway at 51 Bridge Street, Town Parks, Comber, Down was also given a score of four on November 10.