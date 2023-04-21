Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Elon Musk ‘pays’ for Stephen King’s & LeBron James’ Twitter Blue Ticks
11 minutes ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
29 minutes ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
1 hour ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
1 hour ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
2 hours ago Madness announce ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Mauds Ice Cream/Scoops and Shakes, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 11-13 The Square, Ballygowan, Ballygowan, Down was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 16.

And Golden River, a takeaway at 140 Frances Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down was also given a score of one on March 16.