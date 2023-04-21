Food hygiene ratings handed to two Ards and North Down establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:06 BST
Mauds Ice Cream/Scoops and Shakes, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 11-13 The Square, Ballygowan, Ballygowan, Down was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 16.
And Golden River, a takeaway at 140 Frances Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down was also given a score of one on March 16.