Food hygiene ratings handed to two Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Dec 2023, 09:14 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
COMBER TANDOORI, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3a Killinchy Street, Town Parks, Comber, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 14.

And Rambo's, a takeaway at 16b Castle Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down was given a score of three on November 14.