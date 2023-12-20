Food hygiene ratings handed to two Ards and North Down establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
COMBER TANDOORI, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3a Killinchy Street, Town Parks, Comber, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 14.
And Rambo's, a takeaway at 16b Castle Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down was given a score of three on November 14.