Food hygiene ratings handed to two Ards and North Down restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

CHEF AND MANAGER, at 23 High Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 9.

And THE RAJ, at 46b Mill Street, Town Parks, Comber, Down was given a score of three on May 18.