Food hygiene ratings handed to two Ards and North Down restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Yaks Nepalese & Indian Restaurant, at 48 Abbey Street, Bangor, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 25.

And MAREROSA, at 14-18 Abbey Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down was given a score of three on August 25.