Food hygiene ratings handed to two Ards and North Down restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Yaks Nepalese & Indian Restaurant, at 48 Abbey Street, Bangor, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 25.
And MAREROSA, at 14-18 Abbey Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down was given a score of three on August 25.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 289 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 208 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.