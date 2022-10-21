Food hygiene ratings handed to two Ards and North Down restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

THE BOKHARA RESTAURANT, at 2a King Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 15.

And BANGLA, at 115 Main Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down was given a score of three on September 15.