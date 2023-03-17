Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Ards and North Down restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:23 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Ganges, at 69 Court Street, Newtownards was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 9.

And Eighty One, at 81 High Street, Holywood, Holywood, Down was given a score of three on February 9.

It means that of Ards and North Down's 283 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 207 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.