Food hygiene ratings handed to two Ards and North Down restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Ganges, at 69 Court Street, Newtownards was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 9.
And Eighty One, at 81 High Street, Holywood, Holywood, Down was given a score of three on February 9.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 283 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 207 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.