Food hygiene ratings handed to two Ards and North Down restaurants

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:25 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

CHEF AND MANAGER, at 23 High Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 15.

And PATTON'S BAKERY LTD, at 2 New Street, Town Parks Of Donaghadee (Main Portion), Donaghadee, Down was also given a score of four on August 15.

It means that of Ards and North Down's 284 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 210 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.