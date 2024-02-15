Food hygiene ratings handed to two Ards and North Down restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
LynchPin, at 49 High Street, Holywood, Holywood, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 10.
And Joxer, at 25 Church Road, Holywood, Holywood, Down was given a score of three on January 10.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 271 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 199 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.