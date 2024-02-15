Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Ards and North Down restaurants

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 15th Feb 2024, 10:09 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

LynchPin, at 49 High Street, Holywood, Holywood, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 10.

And Joxer, at 25 Church Road, Holywood, Holywood, Down was given a score of three on January 10.

It means that of Ards and North Down's 271 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 199 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.