Food hygiene ratings handed to two Ards and North Down takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
EMPORIUM ASIAN CUISINE, at 35 Main Street, Ballymacruise, Millisle, Down was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 13.
And TASTY, at 46-54 Donaghadee Road, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down was also given a score of two on February 13.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 107 takeaways with ratings, 59 (55%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.