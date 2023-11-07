Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 13 Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: CAFFE NERO at 40 Main Street, Bangor, Down; rated on November 2

• Rated 5: HEATHERLEA BAKERY at 94 Main Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: THE BULL & CLAW at 7 Moat Street, Town Parks Of Donaghadee (Main Portion), Donaghadee, Down; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: OASIS at 1 Main Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Tesco Customer Cafe at 1 Castlebawn Drive, Commons, Newtownards, Down; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Junior Ranks Mess at 52 Belfast Road, Knocknagoney, Holywood, Down; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Officers Mess at 52 Belfast Road, Knocknagoney, Holywood, Down; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Wo & Sgts Mess at 52 Belfast Road, Knocknagoney, Holywood, Down; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Coastal Kitchen at 3 Springfield Road, Portavogie, Portavogie, Down; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: LITTLE WING at 37-39 Main Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on August 2

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: BANGOR GOLF CLUB (BAR) at 7a Broadway, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: Donaghadee Golf Club Bar at 84 Warren Road, Ballywilliam, Donaghadee, Down; rated on October 20

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: