Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 14-16 Conway Square, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: Cleaver Holywood at High St, Holywood; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Trait Coffee at 33 Castle Street, Town Parks, Comber, Down; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: LITTLE WING PIZZERIA LTD at 12 Conway Square, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Taboo Donuts at 89-105 Main Street, Bangor; rated on February 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: CARNALEA GOLF CLUB (CLUB HOUSE) at Station Road, Carnalea, Bangor, Down; rated on February 10

• Rated 5: HOLYWOOD RUGBY FOOTBALL & CRICKET CLUB at 7 Belfast Road, Holywood, Holywood, Down; rated on February 10

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: