Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: NI ASSOC. FOR MENTAL HEALTH (SCRABOVIEW) at 81 Victoria Avenue, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down; rated on November 8

• Rated 5: The Foxes Den at 17 Jubilee Road, Newtownards; rated on November 8

• Rated 5: BALLOO HOUSE at 1 Comber Road, Balloo, Killinchy, Down; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: JENNY WATTS - CATERING at 41 High Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: The Parlour Bar at 4 Castle Place, Newtownards, Down; rated on October 31

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub: