Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Ards and North Down establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: BAYLANDS COFFEE COMPANY at 103 Groomsport Road, Ballyholme, Bangor, Down; rated on September 12
• Rated 5: MOUNT STEWART TEAROOM at 191 Portaferry Road, Mount Stewart, Newtownards, Down; rated on September 7
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Muriel's at 183 Mill Street, Newtownards; rated on September 14