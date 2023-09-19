Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Ards and North Down's establishments, the Food Standards Agency's website shows – and it's good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: BAYLANDS COFFEE COMPANY at 103 Groomsport Road, Ballyholme, Bangor, Down; rated on September 12

    • Rated 5: MOUNT STEWART TEAROOM at 191 Portaferry Road, Mount Stewart, Newtownards, Down; rated on September 7

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Muriel's at 183 Mill Street, Newtownards; rated on September 14