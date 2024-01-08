Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Ards and North Down establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: KFC Bangor at 20 Balloo Link, Bangor; rated on January 3
• Rated 5: OASIS BINGO HALL at 1a Valentine Road, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on January 2
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: GRANSHA SUBWAY at 66 Gransha Road, Ballymagee, Bangor, Down; rated on January 3