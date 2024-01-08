Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 8th Jan 2024, 10:02 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: KFC Bangor at 20 Balloo Link, Bangor; rated on January 3

    • Rated 5: OASIS BINGO HALL at 1a Valentine Road, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on January 2

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: GRANSHA SUBWAY at 66 Gransha Road, Ballymagee, Bangor, Down; rated on January 3